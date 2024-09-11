A Shari’a Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered the remand of Musa Hussaini for some hours for him to think about how to provide for the upkeep of his four children.

Earlier, the petitioner, the mother of the four children and Mr Hussani’s recently divorced wife, Hajara Sani, had prayed to the court to help her recover some of her property from Mr Hussaini.

She told the court that Mr Hussaini sold her two chairs and television and pushed her into selling her bed.

“I gave him the money I got from selling the bed shortly before he divorced her.

“I want the court to confirm the three pronouncements of divorce Hussaini made to me. I also want the court to order my former husband to be responsible for the upkeep of our four children,” she said.

On his part, Mr Hussaini confirmed making three pronouncements of divorce at intervals, adding that he sold the items with the complainant ‘s consent in order to repair his working tools as a vucalnizer.

He said he sold the TV and chairs for N5,000 and received N6,500 from the complainant after the bed was sold.

He prayed the court to allow him pay in installments.

“I will give her N2,000 weekly,” he said.

When asked about the welfare of his children, he said he had no provision for them for now.

The judge Mukhtar Aliyu ordered the remand of the defendant for some hours so that he will ponder on how to provide for his children.

He adjourned until Sept. 25 for further hearing. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

