Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that the state government has not started implementing the new minimum wage because it was awaiting the federal government’s “template.”

The governor said this on Tuesday in Asaba, the state capital, at a thanksgiving service in honour of his principal secretary, Lyna Ocholor, who retired from civil service. Mrs Ocholor is also a former clerk of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Mr Oborevwori said the state did not want to make mistakes in computing the consequential adjustment to the new minimum wage. He thanked the state assembly staff for their support during his (Oborevwori) days as speaker of the 6th and 7th assemblies.

“We are waiting for the chart of the new minimum wage because we don’t want to make any mistake,” he said.

While congratulating Mrs Ocholor on her successful retirement from civil service, the governor said that the assembly staff never went on strike during his time as speaker.

“I am very happy to be in your midst today. It is also an opportunity to appreciate the staff of this assembly.

“I could remember on the 11th of May, 2017 when I took over as Mr Speaker, it was tough but the good thing is that none of the staff went on strike for the six years I was speaker.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“What I want to say is that anywhere you are working, be good. Anything you are doing, be good. As a civil or public servant, you must do what you will be remembered for.

“If you check this state, Mrs Ocholor is one of the outstanding clerks, and I want to thank all of you for supporting her.

“I want to urge you to continue to give Mr Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, and other principal officers of this assembly the same support that you people gave to us in the 6th and 7th assemblies.

“The House of Assembly is a learning curve. You cannot pass through this place and remain the same. My prayer is that all of us will end well in Jesus’ name.

“I want to specially appreciate Mr Speaker and other officers of the House of Assembly for the peaceful synergy with the executive,” Mr Oborevwori said.

In her remark, Mrs Ocholor thanked Governor Oborevwori and the staff of the assembly for supporting her throughout her tenure as clerk of the House.

She said she could not have succeeded without their support and cooperation.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

