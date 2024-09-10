Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, on Tuesday, joined the party in Edo to mobilise votes ahead of the state’s 21 September governorship election.

Speaking at the different campaign locations, Mr Obi urged voters in the state to come out in large numbers to cast their votes for the party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata.

Mr Obi said that Mr Akpata would provide the change the state needed to move forward.

He said: “We want change, mama, papa and pikin come 21 September, 2024 vote for Akpata.”

He said that the party would reduce the current hardship being felt in the state.

On his part, Mr Akpata said that he was the best candidate in the governorship race.

He said: “21 Sept is freedom day, come out and cast your votes for the winning party”.

Addressing the party members at the end of the campaign, Mr Akpata commended their support and urged for unity.

“Quarrel is too much, everyone should do his homework. You saw what unity did for us today. The turnout was massive and we are sure of victory.

“I didn’t come to the party to settle quarrel, or come to this ward today to settle quarrel, and come to that ward to settle trouble tomorrow. I am not in for that.

“We are the winning party and we are not ready to fight. We are here to win the election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the campaign train took off from the LP secretariat at Sakponba Road through Ring Road, Oba Market, Mission Road, New Benin Market, and New Lagos Road to Ikpoba Hill.

The party’s faithful defied the rains to mobilise for votes ahead of the election.

Also on the campaign train are human rights Activist Aisha Yesufu, the Edo LP Deputy Governorship candidate, Yusuf Kadiri, among others.

(NAN)

