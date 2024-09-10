Edo State Government said it extended the resumption date for schools to ensure the safety and well-being of children across the state.
It will be recalled that on 7 September, the state government announced the indefinite postponement of school resumption, citing a hike in fuel prices as the reason.
The resumption of both public and private schools was initially scheduled for 9 September.
The All Progressives Congress, the major opposition party in Edo, had criticised the government’s decision, calling it “expensive political gimmickry.”
At a news conference on Tuesday in Benin, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, explained that the extension reflected the government’s deep commitment to protecting children from the potential dangers associated with rising fuel prices.
“In light of recent developments, we have extended the school resumption date to safeguard our children’s safety and well-being.
“This decision was also influenced by intelligence reports indicating that some groups had imported armed thugs, posing a threat to the peace and stability of Edo.
“We will not take any chances with our children’s safety. We are keeping them at home until the situation is diffused,” Mr Nehikhare said.
He said that the activities of some people, which included shooting innocent people, raised significant concerns for the government’s peacekeeping efforts.
Mr Nehikhare further stated that such actions appeared to be part of a desperate strategy to instigate a state of emergency and discredit the ruling Peoples democratic Party in the state.
The commissioner assured the public that despite the extended break, mechanisms were in place to address any learning loss once schools resume.
“Our commitment to quality education is steadfast, and we will work diligently to recover any lost instructional time,” he added.
He reiterated that the government’s top priorities remained the safety and education of Edo children, promising to protect communities and ensure secure learning environments.
Mr Nehikhare urged the public to stay vigilant and cooperate with authorities to maintain peace and stability across Edo during these “challenging times”.
(NAN)
