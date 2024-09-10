The Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, monitored the commission’s mock accreditation exercise on Tuesday in Benin ahead of the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mock accreditation took place at two polling units in Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas of the state.

Speaking shortly after the mock accreditation, monitoring and inspection of INEC local government offices, Mr Yakubu said that the mock accreditation was intended to test run the integrity of the systems ahead of the election.

Mr Yakubu stated that the visit to Edo was a routine activity the commission embarked on on the eve of a major off-cycle election.

“This is a readiness assessment visit to Edo, and the purpose is to visit some of the local government areas.

“We have visited Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Egor local government areas to assess the readiness in terms of the level of preparation, the materials received so far and how they are preparing for the election in the next 11 days.

“We have already visited two centres to observe a mock accreditation exercise intended to test run the integrity of our systems ahead of the election, both for voter accreditation as well as uploading of the results.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We have observed, and so far, so good in terms of readiness of our local government offices for the election and also in terms of the technology we are deploying for the election, INEC is ready,” he said.

He assured the public of a free, fair, and credible election and added that INEC was not a political party.

“The responsibility of choosing the next governor for Edo is entirely in the hands of Edo voters.

“Our appeal to all registered voters in Edo is to come out to vote for the party of their choice and the candidate of their choice.

“The commission will ensure the protection of the integrity of the process and uphold the choice made by the electorate,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation by the three INEC local government offices visited.

He added that he would meet with the electoral officers in all 18 local government areas to ” harvest ” their concerns and respond to them ahead of the election.

He used the opportunity to appeal to all stakeholders, including the security agencies, political parties, candidates, observers, and media, to cooperate with the commission, stressing that the election was a multi-stakeholder activity.

He noted that funds needed for the conduct of the Edo elections had been made available to the state, and the state had made the funds available to the local government areas.

Speaking further, the INEC chairperson explained that enough backup Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines were to be deployed for the election in case any malfunctioned.

“We have an inner backup. For instance, all the machines we use for the mock in 12 polling units across three senatorial districts in Edo will not be used for the election.

“So, the BVAS machines to be used for the election are different from BVAS for the mock. Similarly, the BVAS that are going to be used for training will not be deployed for the election.

According to him, for the off-circle election, there are enough BVAS to go round.

The INEC chairperson was accompanied on the inspection by Resident Electoral Commissioner, Edo, Anugbum Onuoha, and the National INEC Commissioner, supervising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, Rhoda Gamus.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

