The Police in Rivers have arrested three persons, including two women, over alleged involvement in ‘one chance’ robbery in Port Harcourt
Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday that the suspects were arrested at about 9.00 p.m. on 4 September.
Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said that the gang had a way of luring unsuspecting victims into their vehicle.
“They leave the front seat of the vehicle vacant and inviting while the gang members occupy the other seats,” she said.
She said that while on routine patrol, operatives from the Intelligence and Surveillance Unit spotted a purple Volkswagen Golf car with registration number Rivers ABU 738 L.
“There were six occupants in the vehicle. While the police personnel approached, one occupant was pushed out of the vehicle.
“This raised the officers’ suspicions, so they pursued and intercepted the car under the bridge at Eleme Junction,” she said.
Mrs Iringe-Koko said that upon intercepting the vehicle, the driver and another occupant fled while the police apprehended three people.
She said that one suspect attempted to evade arrest and opened fire on the police but was shot dead.
Mrs Iringe-Koko said that the gang had been operating between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. daily for the past three years.
She said the police recovered a Volkswagen Golf car, a locally made pistol, and a live cartridge.
“We are currently on the trail for the fleeing members of the gang,” she said.

