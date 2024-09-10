The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings indefinitely.

The meetings, initially scheduled for 11 and 12 September, have now been suspended without a new date fixed. Additionally, the party did not provide any reason for the postponement.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson for the party, announced the postponement on Monday in a statement.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 September 2024, respectively, have been postponed.

“New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

It was being speculated that the meetings were being convened to decide the fate of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Last week, the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Bashiru, tried to defuse the situation by stating that the meetings were not in any way meant to discuss the political future of the chairman.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, assumed the position last year. He replaced former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu.

However, some members of the party from the North Central zone have been agitating for the return of the chairmanship position to the zone.

Besides, Mr Ganduje is facing trial in court over alleged corruption that stemmed from his tenure as governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

