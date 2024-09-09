Bauchi South Senator, Shehu Buba, has called on Governor Bala Mohammed, to release disaster relief funds provided by the federal government to victims as flood ravages some communities in the state.
Mr Buba, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, made the call when he paid a visit to the victims on Sunday.
Mr Mohammed, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attended the meeting held at the State House, Abuja. After the meeting, the governor, who one of those that addressed journalists, said states in the North were worst hit by the floods.
The incident displaced many of their homes while some lost their lives.
Agricultural activities were also affected by the floods which may cause further inflation to the prices of basic foodstuffs such as rice, beans, tomatoes, onions.
Palliative
Mr Buba, in the statement by his media office, said he received the news of the unfortunate incident with sadness and prayed that “Allah grants the victims the strength to endure this loss.”
He urged the Bauchi State Government to swiftly access the N3 billion earmarked by the federal government for flood disaster relief to states,” adding that the fund “is specifically intended to assist victims of natural disasters like the recent flooding.”
The lawmaker said he donated N10 million and 500 50kg rice to five local government areas affected by flooding in the state.
The areas, according to him, are Katagum, Giade, Jamma’are, Zaki, and Darazo.
He said each local government area received N2 million and 100 50kg rice.
Flood prone areas
The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumum, in July warned against increasing level of flood.
Mr Terlumum said states likely to be affected by the floods are; Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Adamawa, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Taraba and the FCT.
