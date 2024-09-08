Notore Chemical Industries Limited has appointed a new company secretary to take the place of Otivbo Saleh, who recently resigned her appointment, the fertiliser manufacturer disclosed in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.
Mrs Saleh, who also held the role of the chief legal officer of the company, exited the position after nearly seventeen years of service, the high point of which was her role of being part of the leadership that transformed the firm into a public company limited by shares from a private company in May 2014.
Notore has named Matthias Ogwuche, the senior legal officer overseeing the company’s secretariat and its compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements, to fill the position.
Mr Ogwuche’s appointment took effect on 20 August, his predecessor having departed her role a day earlier.
He is “charged with organising committees, boards and annual general meetings of the company.
“He is a consummate professional who is intrigued by the use of organisational and writing skills to complete tasks ahead of deadlines,” the Onne-based company said in the document.
“He is exceptionally hardworking and has over the years exhibited unparalleled professionalism in his chosen area of practice that involves drafting and reviewing of legal agreements, proficient analysis of legal risks and the preferring of advice that mitigates these risks,” Notore stated.
In August 2018 when the company reached the milestone of listing on the Nigerian Exchange, Mr Ogwuche was a key figure in listing its shares on the main board of the bourse, the elite listing segment of the exchange.
When Notore received $37 million from the Africa Export-Import Bank in December 2019 to execute turnaround maintenance of its fertiliser factory, he oversaw the due diligence and compliance aspects of the deal.
He played a similar role in the recently concluded N105 billion private placement of the company.
Nine out of its 14 years of experience as a solicitor and legal adviser have been spent at the company’s Legal and Governance Service unit.
Mr Ogwuche obtained a certificate on Company Secretary Practice and Optimum Productivity from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Nigeria in 2017 and a Corporate Governance Certificate of Attendance from the Nigerian Exchange Limited in 2019.
