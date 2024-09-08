The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has signed major agreements with two Chinese firms to fast-track solar power installations and rural water supply.

The deals, part of the federal government’s broader infrastructure push, were formalised during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing.

Mr Wike, who was part of President Bola Tinubu’s delegation to China, signed the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC). Both firms are expected to complete the projects ahead of Abuja’s 50th-anniversary celebrations next year.

“We are on a fast track to deliver clean water and solar energy to Abuja’s residents. CCECC will be responsible for solar street lighting in key areas of the city, while CGCOC will handle the rural water projects,” Mr Wike said after the signing ceremony.

Lighting up Abuja with solar power

Mr Wike said the solar lighting project is about more than aesthetics; it is also about making Abuja a safer and more liveable city.

He explained that the initiative is crucial for improving security, boosting commerce, and enhancing the city’s overall quality of life.

The minister said CCECC will handle the entire Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, Central Business District, and Airport Road down to Bill Clinton Drive, while CGCOC will oversee the installation of solar street lights in Mabushi, Katampe, and Garki.

“We’ve all seen the benefits of well-lit streets in other global cities. It creates a sense of security and encourages economic activity in urban centres,” Mr Wike added.

Accelerating rural water projects

Beyond the capital’s city centre, Mr Wike stressed the importance of ensuring that rural areas are included in the development agenda.

He said that as part of the broader plan, the CGCOC would oversee the completion of the long-delayed Greater Abuja Water Works project, which is already 75 per cent complete.

“We expect the water project to be finished by December. This is something that should have been done years ago, and now we are pushing for it to finally be delivered,” Mr Wike added.

He said in addition to the Greater Abuja Water Works, an MoU was signed with CGCOC to extend clean water supply to Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Kuje, some of the most underserved areas in the FCT.

According to the minister, President Tinubu desires to extend essential services to every part of the FCT.

“President Tinubu has been very clear—basic services must reach every corner of the FCT, including satellite towns,” Mr Wike stated. “These communities have waited long enough for clean water, and we are confident CGCOC will deliver.”

Chinese firms’ officials speak

After signing the agreements, CCECC President Chen Sichang and CGCOC Chairman Lan Meizhong assured Mr Wike of their commitment to delivering quality work on schedule.

Both executives appreciated Nigeria’s trust in their companies to execute the critical projects.

“We are honoured to be part of Abuja’s transformation and will ensure that our work meets the highest standards,” Mr Meizhong said.

Officials of the FCTA who witnessed the signing ceremony included Mr Wike, Permanent Secretary of the FCT Treasury, Adamu Wanki; Executive Director of the Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Mohammed Hassan; and Director of Procurement for the FCT, Musa Idris.

