The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed over 100,000kg of cannabis spread across 51 hectares of farmland in Ekiti.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives supported by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, 3 September, and Wednesday, 4 September, stormed three camps inside the Ise-Ekiti forest reserve in the Ise/Orun Local Government Area of the state.

He named the affected areas: Aba Saalaja with 23 hectares, Aba Paanu with 12 hectares, and Aba Arogunmatidi with 16 hectares, all within the Ise-Ekiti forest reserve.

He also said two suspects were arrested on Friday, on the Toro-Jos Road, Kaduna, with 305kg cannabis (Indian hemp) concealed in a false compartment of a J5 boxer bus marked YLA 682 XM.

Mr Babafemi said that another suspect was arrested in possession of 18 kilogrammes of the same substance in Makarfi town.

“Two other suspects others: were arrested on the Zaria- Kaduna highway in possession of 1300 tablets of Tramadol, all same day,” he said.

Also, in Jigawa State, a 30-year-old man was nabbed with 32.6kg of cannabis (Indian hemp) on Thursday, 5 September, at Koran Shehu.

Mr Babafemi said that operatives in Kogi State, on Wednesday, intercepted 77,300 pills of Tramadol, Diazepam, and Exol-5 with 1,230 bottles of Codeine in a commercial bus driven by Attai Okolo, 68, along Aloma – Ejule road, Ofu LGA, Kogi State.

“Another was nabbed on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway on Tuesday, 3 September, with 42.400kg cannabis (Indian hemp) coming from Lagos en route to Kano.

“NDLEA operatives in Borno arrested a 40-year-old man at Ramat area of Maiduguri on Thursday, Sept. 5 with 13,100 pills of Tramadol.

“Also, operatives in Kano on 4 September, nabbed a man with 25.8kg cannabis and 3,000 pills of Diazepam along Kano – Daura road,” he said.

The NDLEA spokesman said that no fewer than 87,790 pills of Tramadol were recovered from Musa Adamu, 30, when he was arrested in Zing, Taraba State.

Babafemi said that a raid on the home of a drug kingpin, Mayowa Abayomi Awe (a.k.a Bishop), in Ilesa, Osun state, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, led to the seizure of 43grammes of crack cocaine and 23grams of Methamphetamine, 17.126kg cannabis and a locally made pistol.

(NAN)

