The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tanker’s driver was attempting to divert to another lane when it caught fire at about 4:45 p.m.
The incident left a mini truck, one commuter bus, a Micra car, one tricycle and two motorcycles burnt.
A witness, Biodun Ayoola, told NAN that all the occupants of the affected vehicles and cycles hurriedly took to their heels on sighting the petrol tanker on fire.
According to Mr Ayoola, the ongoing construction of a pedestrian bridge at Ajia junction caused the contractor to block one lane, diverting vehicles to the other lane.
|
“The petrol tanker caught fire while trying to link the other lane and exploded but we thank God that all the occupants of the affected vehicles and motorcycles escaped from the scene before the explosion,” he said.
NAN reports that Mayowa Odewo, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, confirmed the incident.
Mr Odewo said officers of the command in Egbeda axis were still at the scene, and that a statement would be issued immediately after completing the operations. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999