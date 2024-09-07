The police in Edo State said they have commenced a mop-up of illegal arms and ammunition ahead of the 21 September governorship election.
Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nemi Iwo, as saying this on Saturday in Benin during a meeting with the chairpersons of political parties and their respective governorship candidates.
Mr Iwo said the mop-up of illegal arms was to ensure the security of the electoral process.
The police commissioner appealed to political leaders to prevail on their supporters to shun violence during the election.
|
He assured the people of adequate security to ensure that they go out to cast their vote without fear of harassment or intimidation.
Mr Iwo reassured the state’s political leaders that the police and other security agencies would ensure that they and others, including the election materials, were protected during and after the election.
He solicited information that would assist the police in ensuring an enabling environment for the election.
Suspension of school resumption
Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has announced the indefinite suspension of school resumption due to the increase in the price of petrol.
The resumption for both private and public schools in Edo was earlier scheduled for Monday, 9 September.
The Permanent Secretary in the Edo State Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, said the increase in the price of petrol and the “challenges faced by parents and guardians” has caused tension in the state.
READ ALSO: Edo Governorship: Appeal Court dismisses suit seeking Ighodalo’s disqualification
The government directed all schools in the state to remain closed until further notice.
The All Progressives Congress, which is the major opposition party in Edo, said the state government’s decision to suspend school resumption was an “expensive political gimmickry.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999