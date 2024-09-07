The resumption of private and public schools in Edo State, earlier scheduled for Monday, 9 September, has been postponed indefinitely because of an increase in the price of petrol, the Edo State Government has said.

This is contained in a memo issued on Saturday in Benin City by the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, Punch newspaper reported.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Tuesday announced an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol, from N590 to N897.

The announcement came hours after Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, unveiled the first refined petrol from his $20 billion Lagos refinery.

The Edo State Government said the increase in the price of petrol and the “challenges faced by parents and guardians” has caused tension in the state. The government directed all schools in the state to remain closed.

“The government urges parents, guardians and caregivers to monitor the activities of their children and wards closely, given the current situation and the rising tension caused by the fuel hike,” the permanent secretary, Mr Akin-Longe, said.

It’s political – APC

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State said the state government’s decision to suspend school resumption over fuel price increase was “expensive political gimmickry.”

The party spokesperson in the state, Peter Uwadiae-Enosorogbe, told reporters that the government action was least expected.

Linking the government’s decision to the 21 September governorship election in the state, Mr Uwadiae-Enosorogbe expressed surprise that the state government could be “sacrificing” children’s educational pursuits because of politics.

According to him, the hike in petrol price has been a recurrence, and cannot derail the educational system.

“Nobody is protesting the hike and no parents have complained that they cannot take their children to school for learning.

“To every rational individual, the state government has erred again. It is one of the mistakes of the state government,” he said.

