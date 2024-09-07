The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health says the state has recorded five cases of Monkey Pox (Mpox).

Samuel Etuk, the ministry’s disease surveillance and notification officer, who announced the latest case in an interview with reporters in Uyo on Friday, said the state government had earlier announced four cases.

He said 30 samples were collected across different local government areas for diagnosis, and four of them tested positive for Mpox.

“Four cases were confirmed, three of them are male, and one female, they are aged two, four, 12 and 41 years respectively,” he said.

“This confirmation was by Breakthrough Action Nigeria in collaboration with the Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme.

“We have another positive case of Mpox. This latest case brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to five,” he said.

Mr Etuk said that contact tracing for any transmission was being conducted while the affected persons were kept in isolation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The disease surveillance officer said that 10 community-based informants had been engaged to work in catchment areas.

“They will be reporting to the health facility focal person, who will communicate with the local government disease surveillance and notification office.

“The full report will later be submitted to the state ministry of health for prompt actions,” he said.

He said that Mpox could be transmitted from one person to another through urine, faeces, blood, sexual contact, broken skin, eyes, nose, mouth, and contact with skin lesions and oral secretions.

Mr Etuk listed the symptoms to include headache, swollen lymph nodes, fever, back and muscle pain, and lack of energy.

“Another symptom is rashes. It begins on the face and gradually affects other parts such as palms, soles and feet,” he said.

The officer said that Mpox could be prevented by avoiding contacts with infected persons or animals.

He listed other preventive measures as, regular handwashing, using hand sanitisers, and use of protective clothing and gloves while handling infected persons or animals.

Mr Etuk advised members of the public to report suspected cases of the disease to the nearest health facility or call a Nigeria Centre for Disease Control office in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the World Health Organisation declared Mpox a global public health emergency and an international concern in Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

