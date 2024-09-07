The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has just released the statement below, saying he was stepping down from his role as spokesperson to the President.

Mr Ngelale also said he submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, informing him of his decision to step down as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

He said in the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES that he was stepping down from the two roles to enable him to proceed on indefinite leave to focus on medical matters affecting his immediate nuclear family.

President Bola Tinubu had on 31 July, 2023 named Mr Ajuri as his official spokesperson and special adviser on media and publicity.

On May 19 this year, the president gave him an additional responsibility in the administration by appointing him Nigeria’s special presidential envoy on climate action. He served in that role as part of a larger presidential committee chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Ngelale, 38, was at different times a broadcast journalist with African Independent Television and Channels Television.

He also worked as public affairs consultant at the Federal Ministry of Power and later as senior special assistant on public affairs in the office of then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY MR NGELALE BELOW.

On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

September 7, 2024

