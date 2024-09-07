Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger ties between the federal government and traditional institutions.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to engaging royal fathers as key stakeholders in national development and social cohesion.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Ningi Emirate in Bauchi State, the vice president offered condolences for the late Emir of Ningi, Yunusa Danyaya.

Mr Shettima also congratulated the newly installed emir, Haruna Danyaya, who is the eldest son of the late emir, noting that traditional “institutions are not only the custodians of our cultures, values, and history but the very backbone of our society.”

He pointed out that traditional institutions play a crucial role in maintaining national unity, societal stability, and serve as a reminder of the nation’s origins as well as offer inspiration to see the essence of our diversity.

His words: “On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myself, and the entire government of Nigeria, I express our deepest condolences for the loss of an emir who left a legacy of integrity, service, and peace. And as we congratulate you, HRH Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya, on your assumption of office, we pledge our sincerest support for your reign.

“These institutions serve as a reminder of our origins and offer inspiration to see the essence of our diversity in all that we do. The Emirate, under your late father’s stewardship, was a guiding light for many, and his contributions will not be forgotten.”

VP Shettima praised the late emir for his 88 years of service to the nation, recalling that “not only did he become the longest-reigning emir in the history of Ningi, but he also served our nation in various capacities even before his enthronement”.

Addressing the newly installed emir, the VP pledged the federal government’s support, just as he emphasised the importance of continuity in leadership.

“We stand with you as partners in progress, and our doors are always open to our traditional rulers for wisdom, guidance, and advice,” he said.

The vice president also highlighted the strong connections between the federal government and the Ningi Emirate, mentioning several Bauchi State natives serving in the Presidency, including his ADC, N.Y Sule and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media and National Emergency (Office of the Vice President), Ahmed Ningi.

Earlier, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, thanked Mr Shettima for visiting the state, describing him as a man of modesty and humility who stands out as a leader who respects everybody.

He said, “On behalf of myself, the government, and the people of Bauchi State and Ningi Emirate, we wish to welcome you to Bauchi State. You are here as one of the leaders of this country.”

Governor Mohammed also described the vice president’s visit as “a double-edged sword,” to condole with the people and also congratulate the new emir, the eldest son of the late Danyaya.

On his part, the new Emir of Ningi thanked the vice president for visiting to commiserate with them over the death of his father and to meet with the Emirate Council.

He also thanked Governor Mohammed for accepting the recommendation of the Emirate Council to install him as his father’s successor.

Among the dignitaries at the event were the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate; Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hadejia; Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Modibbo Umar; district heads from the area councils, and other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Mr Shettima, on behalf of President Tinubu, visited Kaduna State to commiserate with the Kaduna State Government and family of the late Tanimu Zailani, a former chief judge of Kaduna State.

Mr Shettima who expressed sadness over the demise of Mr Zailani, prayed that Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus, and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I’m here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who called me from China and directed me to go to Kaduna and condole with the Kaduna State Government and the immediate family of the deceased.

“Hon. Justice Tanimu Zailani was a very good ally of President Tinubu and my humble self. His death was a very painful loss to us. We pray may Allah overlook his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.”

Mr Zailani served as the Head of the Kaduna State Judiciary and was the Chief Judge of the High Court of Kaduna State from 2013 to 2018.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

6th September, 2024

