Experts at the just-concluded 2024 National Conference of the Nigerian Economic Society have called on the federal and state governments to implement the national policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) as the best strategy to mitigate the country’s negative impact of surging gender-based violence.

Judith-Ann Walker, the executive director at the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), disclosed that the overarching reason for domesticating the National WEE policy at the subnational level is to serve as a set of principles that guide actions and decisions among policymakers to achieve specific goals of improving the economic well-being of women at that level. This allows for tailored strategies that address specific local needs and challenges while aligning with the broader national objectives.

She explained that implementing the policy at the federal and subnational levels will serve as a guidance that provides a framework for decision-making, ensuring that actions, such as budgeting, Annual Operating Plans, etc are consistent with the values and objectives of the state governments. She added that the WEE policy provides the most effective framework for tracking how women benefit from the allocation of resources, from the release of finances and from access to opportunities in the economy

“The National Women Economic Empowerment Policy is Nigeria’s only policy instrument around which a strong economic case can be made for the targeting of vulnerable, at risk and disabled women as well as survivors of violence-against-women,” she added

While calling for concerted efforts at all levels to ensure the implementation of the policy, she argued that the growing cases of GBV across the 36 states would be drastically reduced to the minimum if women were empowered.

Statistics and research have shown that once a woman is empowered, then the possibility of being abused is reduced drastically, she added

Earlier in her submission, the Commissioner of Women Affairs in Akwa Ibom State, Ini Adiakpan, explained that efforts had reached a conclusive stage in domesticating and implementing the WEE policy as part of the state government’s deliberate efforts to empower women and reduce cases of GBV in the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

While calling on all 36 state governments to prioritise the implementation of the WEE policy, she added that with an empowered women population, Nigeria stands to gain an additional US6BN into the economy, thereby increasing GDP in the country.

In her speech at the panel, a professor, Hauwa Yusuf, chided perpetrators of GBV and called for stricter measures to prevent, protect, and settle victims, adding that women who are empowered economically will support their families, will contribute to their communities and will work for the development of the Nigerian nation

“The National Women Economic Empowerment Policy is fundamentally a strong planning tool for coordination of donor programmes and for private sector investment in the economy,” she added

While describing the WEE policy as a smart way for state governments to bring together all women-focused programmes, projects, and activities under one roof to improve coordination, optimise the use of resources, and avoid duplication, she added that implementing the policy will enhance accountability and establish standards and expectations, making it possible to hold those responsible for implementation accountable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

