A long-planned migration agreement between Germany and Kenya is to be signed next week, the German government announced in Berlin on Friday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Kenyan President William Ruto in Berlin on Friday next week ahead of the signing of the deal, according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

The agreement aims to facilitate the immigration of skilled labour to Germany, and the repatriation of those obliged to leave the country, including failed asylum seekers.

Germany is currently negotiating migration agreements with several different countries.

The special representative with responsibility for the talks, Joachim Stamp, recently negotiated similar agreements with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

