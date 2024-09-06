The Katsina State Government has announced plans to present a Community Development Bill to the State House of Assembly.
The proposed body would play a watchdog role for the government in enhancing grassroots development.
Governor Dikko Radda disclosed the plan at a public engagement, ‘2025 Citizens’ Budget Participation Process and the Launching of Community Development Programme in Katsina Zone,’ held on Thursday in Katsina.
He said the legislation aims to establish a legal framework for the smooth operation of Community Development Programme Committees in all 34 local government areas of the state.
“Our administration is committed to fostering fairness in the distribution of resources and development projects across the state.
“These committees will play a crucial role in identifying and prioritising the needs of our local communities,” the Governor explained.
He further explained that the proposed Community Development Committees would serve as vital links between the state government and local communities.
“These committees will not only identify needed projects for government consideration but will also act as watchdogs.
“And tasked with exposing and reporting any wrongdoing by contractors or individuals in their respective local governments.”
Mr Radda added that the initiative would assist in empowering communities to actively participate in the development process.
“We are reducing the burden on the state government in identifying areas of need.
“This grassroots approach will ensure that our development efforts are truly reflective of the people’s priorities,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the programme, the officials highlighted the sectoral achievements of the government.
Communities from the grassroots submitted various memoranda of their demands to the government to enable it to capture them in the 2025 budget.
At the end of the programme, Mr Radda pledged to carefully review the documented requests presented by the people of all the three zones he had visited.
“We will meticulously study these submissions to identify projects that can be undertaken by the state government.
“As well as those that may fall under the purview of the Federal Government, local governments and our representatives in the State and Federal Assemblies,” he assured.(NAN)
