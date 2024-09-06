A popular Kano-based Hausa singer and member of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Ali Jita, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Jita announced his defection to the APC in a Facebook post after a meeting with the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Jita also left behind the Kwankwasiyya movement which he worked for in the 2023 general election.

Mr Jibrin, in a Facebook post, appreciated the singer for identifying with the APC, adding that his experience and talent would enrich the party’s prospects.

“Today, I received the talented and renowned Kannywood singer, Ali Isa Jita, into our fold, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ali Jita, who has made remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry, has officially joined our great party after his defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

“I wholeheartedly welcome Ali Jita to the APC and commend his decision to align with our vision for progress and development. As a young and gifted artist, his experience will not only enrich our party but will also contribute immensely to the growth of the Kannywood industry and the entertainment sector at large”, Mr Jibrin said.

Mr Jibrin said he was confident that Mr Jita’s defection to the APC would inspire many others, as he looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen the APC in the north.

On Thursday, Mr Jibrin also received a prominent figure in the Kannywood Kwankwasiyya Movement, who is also the leader of the Arewa Filmmakers Association, Salisu Muhammed, aka Officer, who dumped the NNPP for the APC.

On the same day, the deputy Senate President also received the chairperson of the Oil and Gas Marketers in Kano State, Hassan Hassan, who also dumped the NNPP for the APC

“We are glad to have these great leaders in our folds. The mass defection of the NNPP members to our party, APC is a testament that our people appreciate our projects and interventions across spheres of Kano North and Kano State in general.

“We will continue to work together with all to make Nigeria and Nigerians proud in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, Mr Jibrin said

