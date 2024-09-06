Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first men’s player to score 900 goals in official matches, achieving this milestone in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League match against Croatia on Thursday.

The 39-year-old scored a volley from 6 yards out, securing a 2-0 lead for Portugal, who went on to win 2-1.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, now leads his nearest challenger, Lionel Messi, by 58 goals.

Messi has scored 842 goals, while Brazilian legend Pelé ranks third with 765 goals.

Ronaldo reflected on his achievement, saying: “900 goals seems like any other milestone, but only I know how hard it is to work every day to score your 900th goal.”

He added: “It’s a unique milestone in my career. I don’t break records… they haunt me!”

Ronaldo also emphasised that his motivation comes from enjoying football, saying: “I’m motivated by enjoying football and the records come naturally.”

Addressing those who may doubt his achievements, Ronaldo highlighted the significance of his goals being documented on video.

“All the goals I have scored, they have video. They all have video. Listen, I respect all of them [Pelé and Di Stefano]. And if you want more goals, I can bring them from training, too. And I will prove to the people after. They prefer this player, or this is the best one. I don’t care about that.”

This latest achievement adds to Ronaldo’s impressive record, which includes being the first player to break the 800-goal barrier and holding the most international goals with 131 in 209 appearances.

