The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dissolved the executive committees in Taraba, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi and Gombe states.
The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, in Abuja on Thursday, said that the dissolution was for the entire executive structure of the party from state to ward level in the affected states.
Mr Johnson said that the action was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the party’s NWC emergency meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the decision was taken as part of measures to reposition and revitalise NNPP in the affected states.
He said the dissolved state excos would be replaced with caretaker committees in line with the constitution of the party.
Mr Johnson further explained that the decision was pursuant to articles 14.2.1 (iv, v) and 15.2.1 (xvi) of the party’s constitution as amended on 6 April.
“The dissolved executive committees shall in accordance with the party’s constitution be replaced by caretaker committees, which will be announced in a few days, for the stipulated period of time,” he said..
Mr Johnson appreciated members of the dissolved state executives for their service to the party and urged them to be ready to serve in other capacities in the future.
Similarly, he said that after an extensive evaluation of all the other state executives nationwide, the NWC was satisfied that they were legally and morally ready to conduct the local government elections in their states.
He added that the NNPP noted that the Kano State executive, in particular, was well constituted to undertake the crucial local council election with “a very high standard of leadership and effectiveness as backed by law.”
