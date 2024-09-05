The Oyo State Government on Thursday demolished structures harboring illegal marketers of diesel oil on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway.
The state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, led officials during the exercise and warned those involved to desist from the act.
Mr Mogbonjubola condemned the persistent sale of adulterated diesel products at unauthorised places on the expressway.
He said the illegal marketers had defied several warnings by the state government against the illegal business.
“We have visited this place on many occasions to warn you to halt this illegal trading of the products along this axis, but you refused.
“Henceforth, illegal buying or selling of diesel on this corridor should stop; otherwise, erring individuals will face the wrath of the law,” the commissioner warned.
(NAN)
