Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the immediate deployment of buses to different parts of the Ilorin metropolis to ease the movement of commuters.

The governor’s spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

“The buses are to take people to the most central destinations free of charge. We hope that persons attending the SUBEB job placement interviews would find this helpful, particularly in the metropolis,” the statement said.

The governor also appealed to transporters and members of the public to exercise patience over the new fuel price hike, saying different government stakeholders were reviewing the situation.

“The inconveniences are regretted, and we are confident that things will ease as soon as possible,” the governor added.

READ ALSO: Ilorin emir backs Governor AbdulRazaq on development projects

The high cost of transportation rose further after the latest hike in petrol price from about N617 to N955, worsening Nigeria’s worst economic crisis in a generation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

