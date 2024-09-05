The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the death toll from a building collapse disaster at Noman’s Land Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano, has risen to three with two other persons injured.

The coordinator in the Kano Territorial Office of NEMA, Nuraddeen Abdullahi, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

NAN reports that a two-storey building at Noman’s Land Quarters collapsed at about 2 a.m. on Thursday.

“Four persons earlier rescued by our team included a husband, wife and two children,” Mr Abdullahi said.

“Out of the victims, the two children were confirmed dead, while the couple were rushed to Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

“The dead bodies have been deposited at the mortuary.”

The NEMA chief also said its search and rescue team recovered one trapped body from the rubble of the collapsed building.

“Our search and rescue operation is still ongoing to rescue one remaining trapped victim.

“We are still looking for her. Maybe she fell into the water because there was water close to the collapsed building.

“We ordered the Kano State Fire Service to dive and check the girl’s body under the water.

“We have also informed the Sarkin Ruwa to check if the water has taken the trapped victim’s body,” Mr Abdullahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEMA, the Kano State Fire Service, the police, the Red Cross, NSCDC, SEMA and other volunteers sent officials to the search and rescue team.

