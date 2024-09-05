A 31-year-old pastor of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ondo State, Victor Oluwasegun, has been remanded at a correctional centre for impregnating a minor.

Mr Oluwasegun also allegedly put five other young girls in the family way before his latest escapade, for which he was arraigned before a magistrate in Akure.

The prosecution alleged that the pastor had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor on 24 July in the Oba-Ile area of the state.

Mr Oluwasegun was arraigned before the magistrate by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The prosecutor, David Ebriku, said the offence contravened Section 31(1) of the Child Rights’ Laws of Ondo State 2007 and is punishable under Section 31(2) of the same laws.

He urged the court to remand the suspect to a correctional centre.

The magistrate, Taiwo Lebi, remanded the suspect and adjourned the hearing of the bail application to 19 September.

Cases of rape of minors have been on the increase in Ondo as legal actions appear to have failed to deter offenders.

In July, a state Family Court ordered the remand of a pastor, Adetunji Obatayo, in the Olokuta Correctional Centre for sexually assaulting his foster daughter and illegally procuring an abortion for her three times.

The victim had been living with the accused person since 2020 when her parents handed her over to the pastor.

Mr Obatayo, a pastor of the Deeper Christian Life Church, is also the principal of the school where his 14-year-old victim attends.

The 55-year-old defendant was arrested by the police after the victim informed her parents about the sexual relationship with him.

He was arraigned on three counts of rape, unlawful prescription of drugs to procure an abortion and killing an unborn child.

