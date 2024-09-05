The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) in Niger State have announced an increase in transport fares due to the rise in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Speaking in separate interviews on Thursday in Minna, the state capital, leaders of the unions attributed the fare hike to the recent surge in fuel prices and the rising cost of vehicle parts, both of which are impacting their operations.

Ibrahim Musa, Chairman of NURTW Branch III, Abdulsalami Abubakar Garage, Minna, stated that the fare from Minna to Abuja has been raised from N6,000 to N7,000.

Similarly, he said that the fare for Minna to Kaduna has increased from N6,500 to N8,000.

“This is not an attempt to exploit passengers, but a necessary response to the recent hike in fuel prices and the increased cost of vehicle parts,” Mr Musa said.

He further noted that fares from Minna to Zuba and Diko now stand at N4,000 and N3,500, respectively, up from N3,500 and N3,000.

Mr Musa appealed to both the federal and state governments to urgently address the rising costs affecting the transport sector before operators are forced out of business.

Similarly, Abubakar Ndanusa, Chairman of TOAN in Niger State, highlighted the burden of higher fuel costs and the rising price of tricycles.

“The price of a new tricycle has skyrocketed to between N3.2 million and N3.5 million. Many of us are on hire purchase agreements, making the cost even higher.

“We have no choice but to increase fares by N50 to N100 per drop, depending on the distance,” he said.

He also noted a decline in passenger numbers, as many people now limit their travel to essential trips due to the current economic conditions.

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to several petrol stations in Minna revealed that the price of PMS had risen sharply, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail stations selling fuel at N897 per litre, up from N617 per litre earlier.

Danladi Maku, a supervisor at Matrix Filling Station, City-gate Minna, confirmed that fuel prices had surged from N820 to N950 per litre. At Shafa Filling Station, prices had also jumped from N860 to N950 per litre.

Meanwhile, black market sellers near NNPCL mega stations have raised their prices as well, with petrol now being sold at N1,200 per litre, compared to the previous N1,100.

Both NURTW and TOAN urged the government to intervene and support the transport sector to prevent a total collapse, as the escalating costs continue to strain operators and passengers alike.

(NAN)

