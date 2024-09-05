A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Benedict Akika, aka ‘Benee’, has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Ibadan.

Mr Akika was picked up at his home on Wednesday, the state spokesperson of the party in the state, Michael Ogunsina, said on the phone to PREMIUM TIMES.

“We do not live on the same axis. However, I heard that he was kidnapped at his home in Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda,” Mr Ogunsina said.

He said nobody was killed during the incident, debunking earlier reports to the contrary as false.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso, also confirmed the incident via WhatsApp.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter. Updates will be provided accordingly,” he said.

Mr Akika is an ally of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and a leader of the PDP in Lagelu local government Area of the state.

