A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Benedict Akika, aka ‘Benee’, has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Ibadan.
Mr Akika was picked up at his home on Wednesday, the state spokesperson of the party in the state, Michael Ogunsina, said on the phone to PREMIUM TIMES.
“We do not live on the same axis. However, I heard that he was kidnapped at his home in Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda,” Mr Ogunsina said.
He said nobody was killed during the incident, debunking earlier reports to the contrary as false.
|
The Police Spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso, also confirmed the incident via WhatsApp.
“Investigation has commenced into the matter. Updates will be provided accordingly,” he said.
Mr Akika is an ally of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and a leader of the PDP in Lagelu local government Area of the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999