Some Lagos residents on Wednesday decried the increase in transport fares due to increase in the pump price of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPCL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NNPCL, on Tuesday, increased the pump price of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit, from N568 to N855 at its outlets.

Some Lagos residents, who spoke to NAN on Wednesday, described the current fuel situation in Nigeria as biting, saying that it had affected transport.

A businesswoman, Beatrice Okonkwo, said that the increase had become frustrating to low income earners.

“Today, I stepped out to get to my child’s school, and I noticed an increase in transport fare.

“From Gate to Cele Bus Stop, which used to be N200, is now N300, and from Ijesha to Yaba, which was N200 by tricycle, is now N400.

“Drivers are even saying they would further increase the fares to be able to recoup money they spent on fueling,” she said.

She appealed to the federal government to do more to alleviate the sufferings of the citizens.

A civil servant, who wants to be identified simply as Modinot, urged the government to address the fuel situation urgently.

According to Modinot, transport fare from Ipaja to Costain through Oshodi increased from N1,000 to N1,700 on Wednesday.

Modinot regretted that workers were facing the increase although they had yet to be paid the new minimum wage.

“Government should listen to our cries,” Modinot said.

A banker worker, Tope Okunola, told NAN that commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists also increased their charges.

She said that commuters had always suffered from any increase in petrol price.

“We are not finding it funny at all. Before, in my area, Festac Town, I paid N200 to the next junction, but today it cost N300.

“As transport fare goes up, so will food stuffs prices in the markets.

“The ordinary person cannot eat again.

“Government should really address the situation fast,” she said.

(NAN)

