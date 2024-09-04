A teenager has disclosed to the police in Ondo how he and a co-worker gruesomely murdered their boss, Deborah Adene, a popular caterer, at the deceased’s home in Akure on 25 July.

Philip Emmanuel, 17, said he committed the crime with Mrs Adene’s driver who is now at large.

While briefing journalists at the police headquarters in the state, police spokesperson, Funmilayo Adelami, said officers at the Oda Police Division received a report in the afternoon of 28 July that a foul odor was oozing from the apartment of Mrs. Adene, who had not been seen for days.

She said officers rushed to the scene and found the mutilated body of Mrs Adene on her bed.

“Nearby, a blood-stained machete and a mobile phone hinted at the violence that had taken place,” Mrs Adelani said.

“This tragic incident was quickly escalated to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Through painstaking investigative work and technical intelligence, our officers arrested 17-year-old Philip Emmanuel, a trusted employee of the deceased.

“In a shocking confession, Emmanuel revealed that he had conspired with Mrs. Deborah’s driver to kill her.

“The driver, eager to start a ‘yahoo’ business, suggested they steal her ATM card, having overheard that a large sum of money was soon to be deposited into her account.”

According to him, on 25 July, Mr Emmanuel and the driver brutally attacked their boss, stole her ATM card, and withdrew ₦60,000 from her account.

The police spokesperson said efforts were on to track down the fleeing driver.

