President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the government and the people of Yobe over the tragic loss of lives at Mafa in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

A total of 34 people were killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in Mafa on Sunday. They were buried on Tuesday.

President Tinubu also extended his condolences to bereaved families and condemned the killings as an atrocious and cowardly act of terror by a degraded group of criminals.

The president prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, speedy recovery for the wounded, and assured the people of Yobe State that the perpetrators of this sinister act will have an inevitable encounter with justice.

