President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the government and the people of Yobe over the tragic loss of lives at Mafa in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.
This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.
A total of 34 people were killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in Mafa on Sunday. They were buried on Tuesday.
President Tinubu also extended his condolences to bereaved families and condemned the killings as an atrocious and cowardly act of terror by a degraded group of criminals.
|
READ ALSO: Tinubu meets Chinese President Xi, signs several MOUs
The president prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, speedy recovery for the wounded, and assured the people of Yobe State that the perpetrators of this sinister act will have an inevitable encounter with justice.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999