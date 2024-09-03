Chaos erupted in the MI Wushishi Housing Estate in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Tuesday as a mob believed to be made up of miners invaded the community, leaving a trail of destruction.
According to witnesses, the incident occurred when the police attempted to chase away miners digging for gold in the residential area.
The community had earlier reported the infiltration of their estate by the miners to the police.
The mob, who arrived in a large number, sacked the community, destroying vehicles and buildings as residents fled their homes in fear of further attacks.
As of the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent gathered that the miners had vowed to return with reinforcement.
The situation was tense, with many calling for increased security measures to protect the residents and prevent further violence.
Meanwhile, the state chairperson of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Yusuf Mami, disowned the mob as a member of his association.
In a telephone interview, Mr Mami told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers were not miners.
He, however, admitted that some youths within the community dig up soil randomly in search of gold and subsequently became violent.
The incident highlights the growing concern about illegal mining activities in Niger State, particularly in residential areas and the need for the authorities to take swift action to address the menace.
