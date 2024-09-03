The Anambra State Government has said it has resolved to fully enforce the law to stamp out street trading, indiscriminate refuse dumping, open defecation, and urinating in unauthorised places.
Celestine Anere, managing director of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade, disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday in Awka.
Mr Anere said the enforcement was to protect the environment and ensure that buying and selling activities were removed from the roads and moved into market areas designed for them.
“The ’ember’ months is a period of increased economic activities heralding the yuletide season. Many traders may be tempted to leave their shops and trade on major roads to make brisk businesses.
“This is what necessitated the enforcement. I am appealing to traders to conduct their transactions inside the markets because defaulters will be arrested and their goods confiscated by officers
“Aside from street trading, our men are prepared to step up enforcement of the relevant sections of the laws prohibiting indiscriminate refuse duping, open defecation, and urinating in public places, such as parks and walkways.
“Individuals who will host different social events this season should endeavour to provide temporary or mobile toilets for their guests to mitigate open defecation.
“The host of the event will be sanctioned when such laws are flouted during such gatherings,” he said.
Mr Anere urged residents to be well informed about the state environmental laws to avoid punishment.
