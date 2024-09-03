Fourteen political parties have signed a peace accord ahead of the local government elections in Kwara State.

The accord brokered by the state electoral body commits the political parties to peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections.

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has fixed the polls for 21 September across the 16 local government areas of the state.

At the peace accord signing ceremony held at the headquarters of the KWSIEC in Ilorin, leaders of the various political parties took turns signing the form on behalf of their parties.

KWSIEC Chair Mohammed Okanla urged party members to play according to the rules of the game.

Mr Okanla expressed satisfaction with the conduct and cooperation of parties ahead of the polls but enjoined them to employ lawful channels to ventilate grievances during the elections.

He also implored party leaders to counsel their followers on the need to maintain peace and order.

The commission’s Chairperson said there won’t be violence or breakdown of law and order if the rules were adhered to.

Mr Okanla called on candidates in the elections to conduct their campaigns peacefully and commended the political parties for attending the meeting.

He appealed to the people of the state to maintain the harmony the state is known for.

“As we all know, election into position has to do with individual party effort and divine support. At KWSIEC, we deemed it fit to call us to continue to live in peace before, during and after the elections. We are highly impressed with the cooperation of parties so far. We exchange pleasantries with party leaders anytime we see outside our office. That showed that we are committed to peace.

“As election is about to commence, we have electoral law. All of us need to go by the rules of the game. If we feel that there are areas that you want to display your displeasure, there are procedures to do that. Don’t take law into your hands” he added.

According to him, hitches are inevitable but parties can show grievances without taking the law into their hands.

In his remarks, the state APC Chairman, Sunday Fagbemi, said the commission had laid a foundation for peaceful elections in the state and urged it to sustain the momentum.

Mr Fagbemi identified politics or election as a game that should be played with the spirit of sportsmanship.

The state Deputy Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adeshina Ajisafe, said peace the preparation for the local government elections in the state has been peaceful and thanked KWSIEC for carrying the parties along in its activities.

He urged political parties to continue on the path of peace.

The state Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), Samson Ajibade, requested KWSIEC to allow IPAC to participate in the polls as an observer.

The political parties represented at the event were the Action People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), Young People’s Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Accord (A) and Action Alliance (AA) among others.

The various political parties have intensified campaigns for the polls.

Citizens of the state who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the forthcoming council elections appealed to KWASIEC to be fair in the conduct of the exercise and to the political parties not see the elections as a do or die affair.

