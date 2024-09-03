Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Tuesday pledged his administration’s continuous support to the the police in the state to achieve their aim of protecting lives and property.

Mr Fubara stated this while presenting 100 patrol vehicles to the police to aid their operational capabilities, his spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The governor told police operatives in the state to work in a manner that when their name is mentioned, they would not be scared when their children visit the state after they have left.

Don’t be partisan, be fair to all

Governor Fubara advised the police not to be partisan, saying the enmity created by partisan officers will live with them forever.

“I need to say this so that you will understand. When you (referring to the commissioner of police in the state) came into Rivers State, and I had an encounter with you, I requested only one thing: I will never ask you to do what is wrong. Do what is right and protect the lives and property of Rivers State.

“Don’t be partisan. We’ve seen those people who are partisan and how they ended. And I am saying it here.

“Every one of you here that is a partisan officer, you would see how you would end. Work in such a way that when your name is mentioned in this state or your children come to this state, you won’t be scared.

“Forget about what is happening. Nothing lasts forever. As a professional as you are, your duty is to protect lives and property in Rivers State.

“Politics will come and go. The enmity you’re creating for those of you that are partisan would live with you forever. I want to advise you,” Mr Fubara said.

The governor reiterated that he would not ask the police to do what is wrong but only advise them to stand on their professional ethics, protect lives and property and be fair to all.

Reason behind donation

The governor said the state government had planned to provide high-profile vehicles for security agencies but, based on the police commissioner’s advice, resorted to Toyota, Camry, Sienna, and Corolla.

Explaining the reason behind donating the vehicles to the police, Mr Fubara said the state government “discovered that the response time to crime scenes: launching attacks against acts of criminals were slow because the police lack mobility”.

He said the donation was the first phase of support to the police, adding that the second phase will include “sophisticated vehicles”.

The commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, while receiving the vehicles thanked the governor for the “generous donation” and added that it would enable the police to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies.

