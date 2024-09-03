President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the Yar’Adua family over the passing of Dada Yar’Adua.
Dada, mother of the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, passed away on Monday at a venerable age.
President Tinubu also extended his condolences to the Katsina Central senator, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the people of Katsina State, and the many lives the late matriarch touched.
The president mourned Mrs Yar’Adua yet extolled her compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship legacy.
|
President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and affirmed that the beloved and remarkable matriarch of the Yar’Adua family will always be remembered for the support, peace, joy, and comfort she offered to many.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
September 2, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999