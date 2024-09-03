President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the Yar’Adua family over the passing of Dada Yar’Adua.

Dada, mother of the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, passed away on Monday at a venerable age.

President Tinubu also extended his condolences to the Katsina Central senator, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the people of Katsina State, and the many lives the late matriarch touched.

The president mourned Mrs Yar’Adua yet extolled her compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship legacy.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and affirmed that the beloved and remarkable matriarch of the Yar’Adua family will always be remembered for the support, peace, joy, and comfort she offered to many.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 2, 2024

