The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the two combat vehicles known as Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, which were destroyed by terrorists in a viral video, were immobilised by troops after they were stuck in Zamfara forest.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had, on 29 August, embarked on a fighting patrol to dislodge terror gathering at Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara and engaged the terrorists en route to the location.

He said that two of the troop’s MRAPs got bogged down due to the swampy terrain occasioned by rains during the fight while attempting to outflank the terrorists.

According to him, while troops tried to extricate the MRAPs, the terrorists mass up knowing the challenge troops had encountered with the MRAPs.

“Subsequently, troops dismounted and demobilised the MRAPs when efforts to backload them were futile.

“The sad demobilisation of the MRAPs by troops was to prevent it from being useful to the terrorists after abandonment.

“These situations further illustrate the effect of weather in changing conditions for ground operations,” he said.

Mr Buba also clarified that another viral video propagated from the terrorist camp suggesting the mass killing of allegedly abducted villagers in Sokoto was fake.

According to him, the video depicted the killing of several civilians in a mass grave, saying the incident never took place in Nigeria but in a nearby African country faced with terrorism.

“The terrorists, in an act of desperation, tried to manipulate the situation to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“The armed forces unequivocally state that at no time were 150 persons abducted in Gobir (Sokoto State).

“The rumoured abduction was deliberately planted by the terrorists to undermine troops’ winning efforts and cover up terrorist weakness.

“On the whole, the public is urged to be circumspect of the antics of the terrorist to propagate misinformation, disinformation and fake news as part of their war propaganda effort.

“These situations are not uncommon in war.

“The dynamic and ever-changing environment of war creates some of these experiences.

“Nevertheless, troops retain operational flexibility to make adjustments in achieving the strategic objective of winning the war,” he said.

(NAN)

