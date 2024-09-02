The police in Rivers State have detained a suspect, identified as Honest, for gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Erima community, Onelga area.
The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed to reporters in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the suspect committed the crime with his brother, Okwukwe, who is currently at large.
She said the arrest followed a report made by the survivor’s mother to local vigilantes in the community.
“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for thorough investigation.
|
“The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olatunji Disu, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing suspect and any other accomplices,” Ms Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, said.
A local vigilante, Onuigba Aboy, explained that the suspect was apprehended shortly after receiving a distress call.
“Upon arrival at the suspect’s home, we found Honest and Okwukwe assaulting the teenager.
“We immediately rescued her, but Okwukwe managed to escape during our attempt to take both brothers into custody.
“We then handed Honest over to the Egi Police Division in Obite for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he recounted.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999