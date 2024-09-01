Entertainment lawyer Oyinkansola Fawehinmi has announced plans of hosting the inaugural Global Creative Legal Summit (GCLS) in Lagos.

The summit is billed to take place from 17 to 20 September.

Ms Fawehinmi, daughter of the late legal icon Gani Fawehinmi, said in a statement on Sunday that the pioneering event aims to bridge the gap between creative professionals and legal experts.

With the theme, ‘Creative Industry and the Law: Unleashing Africa’s Creative Economy Potential through Innovative Legal Knowledge and Solutions,’ GCLS 2024 will debut at the Landmark Event Centre, showcasing legal expertise, laws, policies, and infrastructure of the creative industry in Africa.

According to the organisers, the summit will serve as a vital platform for increasing the capacity of lawyers within the creative sector, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complex legal landscape.

“The summit aims to bridge the gap between creative professionals and legal experts, fostering a collaborative environment that will empower both sectors to thrive,” Ms Fawehinmi said. “The GCLS envisions cultivating an inclusive and accessible global ecosystem where legal minds and creatives collaborate to unlock the full potential of creative expression in Africa.

“Through shared knowledge and empowered action, the summit aspires to create a future where legal understanding fuels boundless African creativity across the globe.”

The event will feature collaborative workshops with interactive sessions designed to facilitate knowledge sharing between legal professionals and creatives, as well as expert-led master classes conducted by industry leaders to provide insights into the latest legal trends affecting the creative sector.

Additionally, the summit will engage speakers from various sectors of the creative industry and legal fields, sharing their expertise and vision for the future.

Attendees will also have access to 100 hours of free legal time, courtesy of the summit’s partners, and a unique chance to connect with peers, potential collaborators, and thought leaders in the creative and legal communities.

By partnering with the African Creative Market, GCLS 2024 is set to connect attendees with a vast network of over 10,000 creatives, poised to revolutionise Africa’s creative economy.

In 2022, Ms Fawehinmi emerged a winner of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA). The award celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration.

