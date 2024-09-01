Oyo State ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) received about N3.6 billion from international and federal agencies to support their activities last year, the state’s 2023 Audited Financial Report has disclosed.
The report, released on 19 July by the Office of State Auditor-General, listed the donor agencies as the World Bank, UNICEF, TETFUND and others.
The World Bank, UNICEF and TETFund gave the grants to support different programmes of the Oyo State government.
The beneficiary MDAs include the Agency for Youth Development, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Lanlate College of Education, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, The Polytechnic, Ibadan; and Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency.
PREMIUM TIMES’ report analysis showed that the Agency for Youth Development received N575.4 million from the World Bank to carry out a programme under the Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) NIGERIA-CARES.
The World Bank also released ₦396 million during the year to the state’s Community and Social Development Agency for community and vulnerable groups and basic services delivery.
Also, the state Health Insurance Agency got N107.8 million from the federal government under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund programme.
The state Primary Health Care Board received N1,03 billion from the United Nations for Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as the global agency’s support for various programmes.
Also, UNICEF granted the state Ministry of Health N76 million to support its Annual Operational Plan, Oxygen Management and Oxygen Technical Working Committee (BHCPF), and ₦68.7 million to the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for different programmes.
The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) released N339.7 million to the Polytechnic, Ibadan, and N502 million to Lanlate College of Education.
The Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency received ₦500 million in grants, but the report did not mention the organisation that gave the grants.
