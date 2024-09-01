The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State, has inaugurated its new executives while calling for unity in the body of Christ.

Joseph Imariabe-Ojo, inauguration chairman, PFN Lagos State, before the inauguration, dissolved the out-gone exco made up of chairpersons of the 21 state provincial councils and others.

He restated the PFN’s mandate of evangelism, humanitarian works and unity of purpose, urging the new executive to focus on them for their four-year tenure.

He said that as an umbrella organisation of the pentecostal churches in Nigeria, the infusion of a fresh breath of unity by the executives would attract the Holy Spirit to use PFN to do greater exploits.

Speaking during the administration of the oath of office on the new executives, Mr Imariabe-Ojo said the body had been praying for a new dawn.

According to him, with the inauguration of the new executives, the era of the new dawn had come.

“Under God, you are to uphold the unity of the body of Christ under your supervision.

“Under God, you are to uphold the standards of faith.

“Under God and oath, you must function to unite all Pentecostal assembly and other body of Christ in the state and in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Imariabe-Ojo said the new executives should function in a manner that would make PFN relevant in society and cooperate with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The National President of PFN, Francis Wale-Oke, who blessed the executives, said their jobs was a call to service.

He urged them as stewards of the church, to discard the posture of ‘I’ for ‘We’, to achieve desired goals.

Mr Wale-Oke tasked the team to infuse innovations into the association to positively influence the Church and Nigerian society to remain relevant.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of others, the Chairman of the new executives, Yemi David, said they would work hard to make the PFN’s impact felt in Lagos by carrying out community projects that would change lives in the society.

He said its inauguration, a year before the PFN 40th anniversary, was inspirational with great expectations from them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executives were formally inaugurated at the Covenant Nation Church, National Theatre, Lagos.

Delegates at the occasion were drawn from the national body and the state zones.

(NAN)

