The Police Command in Lagos State says it has detained a man for allegedly pushing his 47-year-old younger brother to death.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Mr Hundeyin said that the case was reported to the police on 24 August, at about 6.40 a.m. by a fellow whose name was not mentioned.

He said the fellow reported that on 23 August, at about 11.00 p.m., one Ayodeji Busari of Iba area in Lagos, allegedly pushed his younger brother, 47, whose name was not also mentioned.

The image maker said that the victim was said to have come from Port Harcourt to visit his friend at an address not mentioned in Lagos.

Mr Hundeyin said the suspect allegedly pushed his younger brother down and he hit his head on a pavement during a fight.

“The victim became unconscious and was rushed to Igando General Hospital for treatment, but was later confirmed dead by doctor on duty.

“The detectives visited the scene of incident and take (took) photographs, the corpse removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy.

“The case file and suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti-Yaba for investigation,” he said.

(NAN)

