The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed sadness over the death of the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara.

Mr Ayilara died on Thursday at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, hours after undergoing prostate cancer surgery.

He was buried on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Mr Egbetokun is “deeply saddened” over the loss and has commiserated with the family of the deceased commissioner of police.

He also commiserated with the family of Philip Maku, a retired assistant inspector-general of police, who also passed on recently.

The late Ayilara had served as a deputy commissioner of police, State Criminal Investigation Department, in Lagos State, before he was posted to Akwa Ibom State in February as the commissioner of police.

“The dedication of both senior police officers to service and integrity can never be forgotten. Their passing is a great loss, not only to their families but to the entire Nigeria Police Force.

“Their loss has left an indelible mark on all who knew them and every single life they have impacted in their respective careers.

“On behalf of the entire officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the IGP extends his sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of late Rtd. AIG Philip Sule Maku and CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara, praying for solace during this difficult time. May their souls rest in peace,” Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police said.

Governor Umo Eno mourns Ayilara

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has expressed the condolences of the people of the state over Mr Ayilara’s passing.

The governor in a statement released by his spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, described the late police commissioner as a “one of the finest operational officers, a genial and fine gentleman who epitomised the finest ideal of the Nigeria Police Force.”

According to the statement, Mr Ayilara served his one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps in the state, and later returned as Unit Commander of the Police Mobile Unit 26.

“He served our state as the police commissioner until his sad passing, where he distinguished himself as a crime-buster of no mean repute,” Mr Eno said.

