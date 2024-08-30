The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has ordered an immediate clampdown on the improper transport of inflammable substances like petroleum products across the country.
Mr Mohammed said this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Friday in Abuja.
He said that the directives included massive deployment of patrol operatives on the nation’s highways to conduct searches and identify vehicles carrying these products.
He also said that operatives have been directed to ensure that the drivers empty the fuel into their cars.
|
The corps marshal also directed operatives to embark on awareness campaigns for drivers and passengers on the dangers of carrying petroleum products in vehicles.
Mr Mohammed also directed that, unlike in conventional operations, drivers could be prosecuted for compromising the safety of their passengers during the intervention patrol.
“No excuse is acceptable for such a dastardly act.
“It is to be a civil engagement that targets at ensuring that those products when sighted, are emptied into the fuel tank of the vehicles,”he said.
“I also directed a full-scale investigation into the recent fire-related road crashes to determine the source of the infernos and prevent future occurrences.
“The investigation report revealed that drivers often carry petroleum products while in transit.
“As such, in the event of a crash, the impact often results in flames leading to heart wrecking fatalities that would have been avoided,” he said.
ALSO READ: UPDATED: EXCLUSIVE: Inside the subsidy govt is paying per litre of petrol despite denial
The Corps Marshal also directed the CPEOs nationwide to complement the intervention patrol with aggressive sensitisation of road users in order to bring this to a halt.
Mr Mohammed, however, called on passengers to always ensure they are safety conscious.
This, he said, should be by reporting to FRSC patrol teams or through emergency lines whenever they suspect the vehicle they boarded has inflammable substances in it.
“This will help curtail these excesses and enhance the safety of lives and properties as commuters transit from one destination to another,” he assured.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999