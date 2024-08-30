A State High Court in Owerri, Imo State, has ordered the Imo State Government to stop the demolition of structures at the Central Market Layout, Owerri.

The Judge, I. C. Ibeawuchi, gave the order of interim injunction against Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and five others on Thursday.

The order of interim injunction barred the defendants from taking “any further steps in forceful demolition of the structures erected on the piece of land known as the Central Market Layout Owerri, Imo State”.

The court ordered against forcefully ejecting the plaintiffs from the structures they (plaintiffs) erected on the piece of land known as Central Market Layout Owerri, Imo State.

It also warned against further construction of the ongoing perimeter fence around the structures erected by the plaintiffs pending the hearing and determination of the motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction filed by the plaintiffs/applicants.

The court order reads in parts: “Order of Interim Injunction is hereby granted restraining the Defendants either by themselves or through their agents, servants, assigns, heirs, privies or any other person acting on their behalf from taking any further steps in furtherance of the forceful demolition of the structures erected by the Plaintiffs on the piece of land known as the central market layout Owerri Imo State pending the hearing and determination of the motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction filed by the Plaintiffs/Applicants.”

Speaking to reporters, counsel to the plaintiffs, Christian Nwadigo, said his clients included the Incorporated Board of Trustees of Rhema Life Ministry International and Sunway Global Properties Limited.

Others were Zero-one Global Properties Limited, Ekpereamaka Nwankwo, and Nwankwo Emmanuel for themselves and on behalf of all land owners within the Central Market layout Owerri, in Imo.

Mr Nwadigo said that his clients were seeking the determination of a suit, praying the court to restore ownership of their property and award due compensation for the demolished property.

Other defendants included Owerri Central Market Complex Development and Investment Company Limited and Donez Global Services Limited.

Others were Joe Johnny Jayson Enterprises Limited, the Attorney General of Imo and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank.

(NAN)

