Vice-President Kashim Shettima has appealed to his fellow compatriots, associates and numerous well-wishers across the country not to place congratulatory adverts on his 58th birthday.
He made the apppeal in a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of The Vice President), on Thursday in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-president will turn 58 years old on Monday, 2 September.
Mr Shettima, therefore, implored friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill messages as advertisements to kindly donate the funds to charity organisations and vulnerable citizens instead.
The vice-president insisted that he would not want an elaborate pomp marking the day.
“As this auspicious moment draws closer, VP Shettima fervently implores family members, friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill messages as advertisements to kindly donate the funds to charity organisations and vulnerable citizens instead.
“This aligns with the commitment of the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Tinubu to address issues of development and economic growth, as well as improving the living conditions of Nigerians.
“The vice president remains ever grateful for the goodwill he enjoys from Nigerians and the best wishes a great number of his well-wishers have demonstrated toward him over the years.”
