President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Beijing, China, on Thursday, August 29, on an official visit.

President Tinubu will have a brief layover in the United Arab Emirates.

In China, the President will meet with President Xi Jinping and will hold meetings with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials on the trip.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 29, 2024

