The European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, has asked the 27 EU member states to impose sanctions on Israeli government members.

The proposed sanctions targeted Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, dpa learned from EU officials shortly before an EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday.

Both Messrs Smotrich and Ben-Gvir recently caused outrage with anti-Palestinian statements.

They are far-right coalition partners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Both officials were advocates of the settlement policy in occupied territories, which the highest UN court considers illegal.

Mr Ben-Gvir recently called for an end to aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip in order to pressure the Palestinian militant organisation — Hamas.

Mr Smotrich made a similar statement, suggesting a possible blockade of aid until all Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released.

He described this as morally justified, even if it meant risking the lives of 2 million people in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel, Hamas still holds 107 hostages in Gaza.

At least a third of them are believed to be no longer alive.

The latest Gaza war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack in which 1,200 people, largely civilians, were killed on 7 October.

Since then, an Israeli military bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 40,000 people, among them thousands of children, according to local health officials.

(dpa/NAN)

