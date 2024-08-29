Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Nemi Iwo, has ordered the arrest of individuals driving tinted vehicles, unregistered vehicles, or vehicles with covered number plates.

The order was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, a police superintendent.

The statement quoted Mr Iwo as also directing that such vehicles should be impounded, warning that the law would be strictly enforced without exception.

According to the police commissioner, the strategy is meant to curb the rising cases of kidnapping, robbery, and cultism in the state.

ALSO READ: Three police officers face trial over illegal demand for tinted glass permit

“The general public is, by this notice, warned to desist from using such vehicles to avoid being arrested because the law does not respect anyone.

“I appeal to the good people of Edo to cooperate with the police in its quest to ensure the safety of lives and property of the general public, especially during this period of build-up to the election,” he said.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

