Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Nemi Iwo, has ordered the arrest of individuals driving tinted vehicles, unregistered vehicles, or vehicles with covered number plates.
The order was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, a police superintendent.
The statement quoted Mr Iwo as also directing that such vehicles should be impounded, warning that the law would be strictly enforced without exception.
According to the police commissioner, the strategy is meant to curb the rising cases of kidnapping, robbery, and cultism in the state.
“The general public is, by this notice, warned to desist from using such vehicles to avoid being arrested because the law does not respect anyone.
“I appeal to the good people of Edo to cooperate with the police in its quest to ensure the safety of lives and property of the general public, especially during this period of build-up to the election,” he said.
(NAN)
